Info-tech

84 per cent parents concerned about children’s increased screen time amid lockdown: OLX India survey

Hemani Sheth Mumbai | Updated on June 18, 2020 Published on June 18, 2020

Representative Image   -  ISTOCK.COM

The lockdown has to lead to increased screen time for children raising concerns among parents according to a recent survey by OLX India.

“Parents are increasingly concerned over the amount of time their kids are spending online and in front of screens during the coronavirus lockdown, connecting with their teachers at school and for entertainment, confirms,” according to the survey by the online market place.

According to the report, 84 per cent of parents expressed concerns over the increase in screen time of their kids amid the lockdown.

Survey findings

According to the survey, there has been a 100 per cent increase in the screen time of kids since the lockdown started. 54 per cent of parents stated their their children were spending over 5 additional hours online.

This has raised significant concerns over the safety of children. 57 per cent of parents stated that they felt worried over kids unknowingly accessing inappropriate information online and use studying as an excuse to access non-educational content.

However, the majority of the parents have not taken any tangible steps to put safety measures in place as per the survey.

“Despite the anxiety however, 57 per cent have not taken any tangible online safety measures to protect their kids from being vulnerable online. Parents of teens seem more casual in their approach to putting in any safety guardrails,” it said.

“75 per cent of parents with teenagers admit to not having any online safeguards while a lesser number, 50 per cent of parents with kids in the age group of 5-10 years have not done so,” it added.

However, 71 per cent of the respondents had said that they had attempted to educate their children about the dangers of the Internet. 61 per cent of parents had also said that they were actively monitoring their children’s online activity. The number has increased over 20 per cent as compared to a similar survey conducted last year by the platform.

Safety measures for Children

The report also suggests taking various safety measures to ensure safety of children amid increased screen time. This includes password-protected access, screen time restrictions, safe search filters, etc.

63 per cent of parents believed that educating children about these issues should be a collective responsibility of the government, schools, internet companies and parents themselves.

“In these unprecedented times where movement is restricted, our dependency on the internet has increased manifold for work, school, entertainment and being in touch with friends and family. In this age of smartphones and tablets and with kids getting their own computers for doing their homework, socialising and playing games, it has no doubt exaggerated the risks of them being online,” said Akanksha Dhamija, Director, Customer Centricity, OLX India.

“While parents recognise online risks their kids can be exposed to unsupervised, they lack the initiative to control their online behaviour. It is no doubt a huge responsibility to continually educate this vulnerable demographic and different stakeholders must come together to make a difference,” Dhamija added.

The survey was conducted in May-June with parents of school-going kids in the age groups of 5-15 and above.

Published on June 18, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
children and parenting
Children
gadgets (general)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Zoom to provide end-to-end encryption to all users