88% of C-suites in Asia Pacific will increase use of digital solutions: TCS study

Nearly 88 per cent respondents of a survey — conducted with 200 C-level executives in Asia Pacific — anticipate an increased use of digital resources, systems, and platforms to drive sustainability outcomes in the next 36 months. The survey was a part of the Digital Sustainability Index, by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and the Centre of Digital Enterprise, University of Auckland Business School.

The report is based on a survey of executives from companies with an annual turnover ranging from $151 million to over $10 billion across 12 sectors and 10 countries, namely Australia, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. The index explores the creation, usage, and governance of digital resources to maximise value for business, the environment and society.

Digital sustainability

As per the report, a vast majority of around 87 per cent respondents agreed digital sustainability can deliver a competitive advantage and is a central value of their company. Most of the respondents (80 per cent) believe their corporate reputation in the market has improved as a result of digital sustainability initiatives implemented.

Girish Ramachandran, President, TCS Asia Pacific said, “At TCS, we believe digital has the power to positively change the world. The construct of digital sustainability provides a valuable, holistic framework for corporate leaders in their growth and transformation strategies. The Digital Sustainability Index will help organisations across the Asia Pacific understand how they can create, use, and regulate digital transformation, innovation, and resources to create future-fit, connected businesses that can deliver value for society today and in the future.”

“Never has the impact of technology on the community and sustainable innovation been more relevant and more necessary, and together with TCS, we are confident the Digital Sustainability Index can help key decision makers in every company gain a better understanding of how technology can positively impact business outcomes and deliver longer term value for all stakeholders,” Ilan Oshri, Director of the Centre of Digital Enterprise, University of Auckland Business School, New Zealand added.