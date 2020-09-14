90% of remote workers overestimate their knowledge of cybersecurity basics: Report

My Five: Do not over think & find time for passion, says Minal Srivastava, Shalimar Paints VP
Minal Srivastava, Vice-President (Marketing), Shalimar Paints1. Do not over think: Mind controls the body, ...
A majority of remote staff tend to overestimate their knowledge of cybersecurity basics according to cybersecurity firm Kaspersky.
Kaspersky, along with Area9 Lyceum, as part of their free security awareness training for remote workers, questioned workers on their knowledge of cybersecurity basics.
Though 66 per cent of participants responded correctly to cybersecurity questions, “even when learners were wrong, they mostly remained confident in their competences,” according to the analysis of anonymised learning results.
In 90 per cent of the cases when learners selected a wrong answer, they evaluated their feelings toward the given response as “I know it” or “I think I know it”.
“Analysis of anonymised learning results revealed that remote staff tend to overestimate the level of their knowledge of cybersecurity basics,” Kaspersky said.
“The most difficult learning objectives proved to be virtual machines, updates, and reasons why people should use corporate IT resources even while working outside the office,” it added.
“If employees see no danger in risky actions, let’s say, in storing sensitive documents in personal storage, they are unlikely to seek advice from IT or IT Security departments. From this perspective, it’s hard to change such behaviour, because a person has an established habit and may not recognise the associated risks. As a result, ‘unconscious incompetence’ is one of the most difficult issues to identify and solve with security awareness training,” said Denis Barinov, Head of the Kaspersky Academy.
Minal Srivastava, Vice-President (Marketing), Shalimar Paints1. Do not over think: Mind controls the body, ...
An expert team can be a nodal point to cross-check health information
SARS-CoV-2 appears to put the COR in CORonary problems
The National Digital Health Mission must ensure quality individual healthcare with dignity, privacy
Max Life’s Smart Wealth plan offers several premium payment term (PPT), policy term (PT) combinations, unlike ...
Price decline with higher volumes denotes a strong downtrend
Hedging with futures effectively locks the price of a commodity
Unlike gold, investment avenues for silver in India are limited
It’s a market with a voracious appetite for translated works. Publishers race to outbid each other and ...
Several major writers — Tagore, Nabokov and Beckett, among others — translated their works to English, but not ...
There are two options before the government: Pursue a bold reform agenda to resuscitate the economy, or let it ...
A writer mourns the loss of her dog during a pandemic year
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...