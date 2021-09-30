97.5% of broadband connections in India meet TRAI’s 2Mbps speed threshold: Ookla

In India, over 97.5 per cent of fixed broadband connections already meet the new minimum speed threshold of 2 Mbps proposed by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, according to data from mobile and broadband network intelligence firm Ookla.

Ookla on Thursday released data based on its Speedtest Intelligence findings, using TRAI’s recently published draft recommendations as the benchmark.

As per TRAI’s recommendation, the definition of broadband should revise the minimum speeds from 512 Kbps to 2Mbps. Ookla’s analysis shows that 99.5 per cent of Indian fixed subscribers have access to broadband speeds above 512 Kbps.

It further indicated that the new definition doesn’t shift the needle much, increasing the underserved proportion of subscribers to 2.5 per cent as of Q2 2021.

Broadband categories

Based on download speed, TRAI has categorised fixed broadband as basic, fast and super-fast.

Overall, 60 per cent of Indian consumers fell in the basic category, with speeds of 2–50 Mbps; 36.7 per cent were in the fast category with 50–300 Mbps; and 0.7 per cent had superfast speeds of over 300 Mbps.

The data showed that the speed varies widely from state to state.

Some regions such as Delhi, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh and Karnataka made it to the ‘fast’ category.

Over 70 per cent of connections in Gujarat and Maharashtra fall in the ‘basic’ category.

Rajasthan tops the list for ‘fast’ connections at 45.9 per cent, while Gujarat and Maharashtra lag at 19.8 per cent and 25.8 per cent, respectively.

The availability of ‘super-fast’ broadband ranges from a high of 1.5 per cent in Delhi to none in Sikkim.

“Delhi tops the list for ‘super-fast’ broadband connections (>300 Mbps), but that equates to a mere 1.5 per cent of its connections,” the report further said.

Urban-rural gap

The urban-rural performance gap in India is not as wide as expected, despite the low penetration of fixed broadband in rural areas.

“A comparison of Speedtest Intelligence data against rural and urban locations (based on India’s 2011 census) fails to show a large disparity between the two when looking at TRAI’s new speed categories,” the report says.

Nearly 58.7 per cent of urban connections fall in the ‘basic’ speed category, compared to 61.7 per cent in rural areas.

Overall, 3.4 per cent of rural connections failed to achieve broadband speeds, compared with 2.3 per cent of urban connections.

“We’re fully aware that reporting on network speeds helps spur network operator competition and infrastructure investment. Introducing speed categories by TRAI will go one step further, as operators in countries that have implemented this will naturally begin to include these speed categories in their marketing and products. They will also target network investment at increasing the proportion of their footprint that supports higher-tier broadband speeds,” Ookla said.

Ookla Speedtest data uses the Speedtest Server Network, a global network of high-performance servers, to test the maximum sustained throughput of the user’s connection, including download and upload speeds.