At 77, most people are enjoying a well-deserved retirement. But S.L.N. Shastry doesn’t belong to this group. This civil engineer recently defied expectations by earning his Master’s degree in earthquake engineering from the International Institute of Information Technology (Hyderabad)‘s Earthquake Engineering Research Centre (EERC).

Shastry’s decision to pursue a Master’s degree, at the age of 77, was inspired by two EERC faculty members. With their encouragement, he completed his thesis on the seismic vulnerability of buildings in Vijayawada. His research involved extensive data collection and analysis, demonstrating his commitment to academic rigor.

Shastry’s academic achievement is made even more remarkable by his long-standing relationship with the institute. In 1998, he was deputed by the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) to oversee the construction of the institute’s campus at Gachibowli. He was key in building various campus facilities, including hostels, an auditorium and an academic block.

His dedication and expertise were evident as he worked tirelessly, often spending 12 hours a day on-site to ensure the project’s success. Even after retiring from APIIC, Shastry continued his association with IIIT Hyderabad as a University Engineer. His deep understanding of the campus and its needs made him an invaluable asset to the institute.

Shastry’s career began in the Town Planning department of the Andhra Pradesh Government, where he worked on master plans for several cities. He later joined the APIIC, where he spent 26 years contributing to numerous infrastructure projects. His involvement in building the IIIT Hyderabad campus was a significant milestone in his career.

The IIIT-H is a first-of-its-kind technology education institute set up 25 years ago by the then Telugu Desam Government. The institute’s success prompted the Union Government to replicate the model across the country.