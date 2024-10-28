A digital twin can be one’s real twin sibling, helping in meaning one’s Type 2 diabetes. A new study by a team of Indian doctors has found that a digital twin intervention can significantly improve glycemic control while reducing the need for anti-diabetic medications.

The digital twin technology works by creating a virtual model of each patient. This model integrates data from various sources, including a continuous glucose monitor (CGM), activity trackers, and a smartphone app where patients log their daily food intake.

What is a digital twin?

A digital twin is a virtual representation or model of a physical object, process, or system. This digital replica can be used to simulate, analyse, and optimize the real-world counterpart. Digital twins use real-time data from the physical object.

“The digital twin will also help in enhancing various aspects of metabolic health in individuals with Type 2 diabetes. These results suggest that the DT approach could play a vital role in the future of diabetes management offering a comprehensive, personalised, and technologically advanced solution,” the paper, published in Nature, said.

The study, which spanned one year, initially enrolled 1,985 participants in 2022. However, 132 participants were excluded due to incomplete follow-up data. The remaining 1,853 participants were then monitored for the full year by a research team that included senior endocrinologist Ravi Shankar Erukapati.

Some other researchers in the team are Paramesh Shamanna, Ravi Sankar Erukulapati, Ashutosh Shukla, Lisa Shah, and Bree Willis.

The mean age of the participants in the study was 50.9 years, and the mean duration of diabetes was 6.7 years at the time of enrollment.

The app, according to researchers, “is designed for simplicity and ease, with a non-intrusive nudge system tailored to enhance user experience and engagement.” This data is then analysed by artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms to predict how each person’s blood sugar will respond to different foods and activities.

Based on these predictions, the digital twin provides personalised recommendations on what to eat, how much to exercise, and how to manage stress through deep breathing exercises.

“With continued investigation and refinement, the intervention holds promise as a transformative tool for managing and improving the quality of life for individuals living with this diabetes,” the paper said.

This individualised approach goes beyond traditional methods of diabetes management, which often rely on general guidelines that may not be suitable for everyone. The programme also includes support from certified health coaches to help participants stay motivated and on track.

Results

The study found that after one year, 89 per cent of participants achieved an HbA1c level below 7 per cent, a key target for managing diabetes. Of the total participants, 60.3 per cent (1,117) attained a HbA1c level of below 7 per cent without using any medicines.

HbA1c (Hemoglobin A1c) is a blood test measuring average blood sugar levels over the past 2-3 months. It’s crucial for diagnosing and managing diabetes.

Reduced medicines use

The study found that the participants also experienced significant reductions in the use of anti-diabetic medication use. The average number of medications per participant decreased by 74 per cent. Participants lost an average of 4.8 kg, and a reduction in insulin resistance, a key factor in the management of Type 2 diabetes.

The researchers acknowledge that further studies are needed to confirm these findings and to assess the long-term sustainability of the benefits.