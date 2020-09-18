A Doosra phone number that promises freedom from spammers

How to easily do your own contact tracing
Whenever we go shopping, we are forced to provide our mobile numbers. These numbers go in bulk to marketing agencies, who keep bombarding us with spam mails.
A Hyderabad-based start-up has come up with a subscription-based solution to address this problem.
Ten20 Infomedia’s Doosra app churns out a SIM-free mobile number that users can share at any place where they are compelled to give their mobile numbers.
“Our personal mobile number is linked to our every personal detail — bank accounts, name and address, social media profiles and email addresses. When this mobile number is circulated in any public domain, it exposes our identity,” said Aditya Vuchi, Founder and CEO of Doosra.
“All incoming calls to the Doosra number are either automatically blocked or sent to voicemail or let through depending on the user’s settings and preferences on Doosra app,” Vuchi, a serial entrepreneur, said.
“All incoming messages are silently placed in the Messages folder on the Doosra app. You can review them at leisure,” he said.
With the Doosra app, you have the option of calling back unknown callers who called your Doosra number without revealing your personal number. Due to the secure servers, the recipient’s screen displays a system-assigned, random 10-digit number.
“This helps users to take back control of their digital privacy while safeguarding their identity from spammers and scammers. The app does not require or ask for any access to the user phone’s call logs, phonebook, photo gallery, or any other information stored on the phone like most third party apps ask for,” he said.
Telangana IT and Industries Minister, KT Rama Rao, who launched the app, said that he himself has been a victim of spamming. “Doosra will be an effective solution for deflecting spam calls and women will especially benefit from it,” he said.
