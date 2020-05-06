Aarogya Setu app safe: Government

The government on Wednesday said that the Aarogya Setu is safe and user's location that it fetches is also stored in a secured server and in anonymised manner.

The App has been developed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to trace the Covid-19 positive patients. The developments came after the French hacker Robert Baptiste late on Tuesday claimed App has security issues.

However, the government said the App fetches user's location only at the time of registration, self assessment and "When a user submits their contact tracing data voluntary through the App or when we fetch the contact tracing data of a user after they have turned Covid-19 positive."

The radius parameters are also fixed and can only take five values -- 500m, 1km, 2km, 5km and 10km -- and these values are standard parameters posted on with HTTP headers, it said.

"No personal information of any user has been proven to be at risk by this ethical hacker. We are continuously testing and upgrading our systems. Team Aarogya Setu assures everyone that no data or security breach has been identified," the government statement added.