Abhibus aggregates Bihar RTC services

AbhiBus.com, an online bus ticketing service provider, has added Bihar State Road Transport Corporation (BSRTC) to its ticketing platform. Passengers can now buy and reserve tickets on the routes operated by the transport utility within that State and for other inter-State routes.

“The Uttar Pradesh-Bihar route is estimated to cover 30 crore commuters every year,” Rohit Sharma, Chief Operating Officer of AbhiBus, said.

BSRTC and AbhiBus signed an agreement to take tickets on 108 plus routes on to the online booking platform. The routes would connect Delhi, Agra, Lucknow, Kanpur, Allahabad, Ghaziabad, Bodh Gaya, Aurangabad (Bihar), Varanasi, Nawada, Bihar Sharif and Purnia.

He said the 11-year-old company is targeting to achieve gross merchandise value (GMV) of Rs 700 crore, net revenue of Rs 75 crore and profit of Rs 10 crore this financial year. The firm claims to have over 40 lakh active users per month. It provides technology solutions to more than 500 private bus operators and five State transport corporations.