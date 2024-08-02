Chennai-based Apps Business IT Solutions (ABITS), a part of the SS Group, has signed an MoU with Finland’s M-Files to be the latter’s reseller in India. M-Files, which has an Annual Recurring Revenue of $120 million, is a SaaS-based platform for knowledge work automation.

With over 7,000 customers in 100 countries, the company enables clients to automate everything from document creation and management, workflows and stakeholder collaboration, company searches, information security, compliance and traceability, said Leo Panaych, Partner Manager, APAC, M-Files.

PN Saranyan, AVP, International Business Solutions, ABIS, said the potential for M-Files’ product in India is huge considering that clients are moving all their documentation to the Cloud.

