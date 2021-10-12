Global technology major Accenture plans to acquire BRIDGEi2i, an artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics firm headquartered in Bengaluru, with additional offices in the US and Australia.

The acquisition will add more than 800 deeply skilled professionals to Accenture’s Applied Intelligence practice, strengthening and scaling up its global capabilities in data science, machine learning and AI-powered insights. The financial terms of the transaction are not being disclosed.

This acquisition will augment Accenture’s growing analytics, data and AI business around the world, joining the acquisitions of Analytics8 in Australia, Pragsis Bidoop in Spain, Mudano in the UK, Byte Prophecy in India, Sentelis in France, and Clarity Insights, End-to-End Analytics and Core Compete in the US.

Data-driven digital transformation

Founded in 2011, BRIDGEi2i specialises in data-driven digital transformation for companies across industries and global markets by combining data engineering, advanced analytics, proprietary AI accelerators and consulting services. It helps enterprises drive insights for faster and more accurate decision-making, thereby enabling shorter time to value.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has made technologies such as AI core to business success, with scaled investments enabling enterprises to thrive by refocusing on growth during the most disruptive time in their history. In this rapidly evolving space, constantly building new capabilities is key, and we believe that BRIDGEi2i will further enhance our AI skills and data science capabilities to strengthen how our global network delivers value for clients,” said Sanjeev Vohra, global lead for Accenture Applied Intelligence.

“The digital enterprise of the future is being reimagined today with AI. At BRIDGEi2i, we believe in diving into the heart of business challenges and driving transformation in its truest sense for our clients by combining our AI capabilities with our digital consulting expertise,” said Prithvijit Roy, chief executive officer and co-founder, BRIDGEi2i.

Completion of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions.