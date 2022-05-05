Accubits Technologies to hire 500 professionals soon

Accubits Technologies, a Thiruvananthapuram Technopark-based technology company, has announced that it will recruit close to 500 professionals to ramp up its products and services in the near-term.

The company had recently announced its entry into the metaverse by enabling customer companies make most of the novel technology domain. Accubits hopes to achieve this through Coinfactory, a product suite of crypto platforms that helps entrepreneurs embrace the crypto revolution.

Hiring over next 3 months

A company spokesman said Accubits looks to hire talent in different departments over the next three months. Apart from hiring professionals who report for work at its offices, the company will make remote work option available for the positions. This is in view of the current pandemic situation, he added.

The 500 job openings include those for 285 programmers and developers in the node js, Python, Full Stack MERN/MEAN, angular, DevOps, ReactJS, Asp. Net, WordPress, react native, data warehouse engineer and salesforce developer domains. The company also proposes to hire around 60 professionals as managers/leads, 50 AI/blockchain engineers, machine learning researchers and computer vision engineers.

Accubits will also recruit around 20 UI/UX designers, 15 business analysts, 10 client partners, 10 HR interns, five talent acquisition specialists, five digital marketing executives, three content marketing managers, and two marketing analysts.