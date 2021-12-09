Acer launches new Aspire Vero laptop in India

Global PC brand Acer has launched its “green and sustainable” PC Aspire Vero in India. The device comes with a 15.6-inch FHD IPS display and a narrow bezel design with a screen-to-body ratio of 81.42 per cent.

The laptop is equipped with an 11th Gen Intel Core Processor and is also powered with Intel Iris Xe Graphics. It will run on Windows 11. For connectivity, it features Wi-Fi 6, a Type-C, and two Type-A ports.

Going green

The device is Acer’s first step towards building a green PC that utilises PCR (Post-consumer Recycled) plastic across the entire chassis, it said. It comes with a 30 per cent PCR plastic chassis cutting CO2 emissions by 21 per cent to produce that part, it said.

The laptop features new inbuilt software, VeroSense that will provide users with the option of “selecting a usage mode that has been optimised for energy efficiency and battery life when working on less demanding tasks.” The application provides users with four performance modes to choose from: Performance, Balanced, Eco, and Eco+.

Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India said, “This is a deliberate initiative that has been designed and conceptualised to bring about a change for our future. Vero will reduce plastic waste and thereby CO2 emissions.”

The brand has special exchange offers where any laptop exchanged for Aspire Vero will get an additional ₹2,000 off. Acer Aspire Vero will be available on Acer online Store, Acer Exclusive stores and other authorized retail stores starting from ₹79,999.