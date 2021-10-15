Acer suffers data breach in India, to notify affected customers: Report

Taiwanese electronics major Acer has recently suffered a data breach in India after a cyber attack on its local after-sales service system, the company has confirmed, as per reports.

An Acer Corporate Communications has said that the company has recently detected an "isolated attack" on its local after-sales service system in India, as per a report by BleepingComputer.

"Upon detection, we immediately initiated our security protocols and conducted a full scan of our systems. We are notifying all potentially affected customers in India," the spokesperson has said as quoted by the report.

The company further added that it had reported the incident to local law enforcement and the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team. It has had no material impact to its operations and business continuity, it further added.

Acer did not provide any further details on the attackers' identity.

However, a threat actor has claimed responsibility for the attack. A hacker group that calls itself DESORDEN has said on a popular hacker forum that they stole over 60GB of files and databases from Acer's servers.

The allegedly stolen data contains data including client, corporate, and financial data and login details belonging to Acer retailers and distributors from India, as per reports. The group has also posted a video showcasing the stolen files and databases. This includes records of 10,000 customers, and stolen credentials for 3,000 Acer distributors and retailers in India, the report adds.

This is the second cybersecurity incident faced by the company this year.

Earlier this year, Acer was targeted by REvil, which had held the company for a $50 million ransom, BleepingComputer reported.