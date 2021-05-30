Acer updates its gaming portfolio with new notebooks, monitors and desktops

Acer has announced a range of new updates to its gaming portfolio.

As per the announcements made at its Global Press Conference held earlier this week, Acer has launched new Predator Triton and Helios Series gaming notebooks. The company has also updated its Predator Orion and Nitro gaming desktops, and expanded its Predator Gaming Portfolio with three new HDR monitors.

New Predator notebooks

Acer’s all-new Predator Triton 500 SE and Helios 500 notebooks have been updated to include the new 11th Gen Intel Core i9 processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs.

The update also includes new premium features such as Acer’s 5th Generation AeroBlade 3D Fan Technology for better cooling. It is equipped with DTS:X Ultra audio, an Intel Killer E3100 Ethernet Controller, Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650, and the PredatorSense device management software.

The Triton 500 SE will come with a 16-inch 16:10 display with an 87 per cent screen-to-body ratio. It will offer up to 12 hours of battery life. It will come with up to 4 TB of PCIe Gen4 storage.

The Predator Helios 500 will offer a choice of displays for the 17.3-inch screen. Users can choose between a 4K Mini LED 120 Hz display powered by AUO AmLED technology or AUO’s FHD 360 Hz display. The device will also offer 64 GB of DDR4 3200 MHz memory.

Refreshed gaming desktops

A refresh to its gaming desktop portfolio includes updates and enhancements to the series of Predator Orion 3000 and Nitro 50 gaming desktops. Both ranges now include the latest 11th Gen Intel Core or AMD Ryzen 5000 Series desktop processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs. The update also includes a range of improvements across the board.

The Predator Orion 3000 comes with up to 2 TB PCIe NVMe SSD (1TB x2) and up to 6 TB HDD (3TB x2).

The Nitro 50 models are equipped with up to 64 GB of dual-channel 3200 MHz DDR4 memory, dual 3.5 inch SATA3 HDD Slots (Up to 3TB x2), M.2 2280 PCIe NVMe SSD Slots, 802.11ax/ac/a/b/g/n, Wi-Fi 6, Dragon LAN 1G Ethernet and USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C and Type-A ports.

New HDR Monitors

The three new Predator monitors are all VESA DisplayHDR certified.

The CG437KS is a 42.5-inch UHD gaming monitor that supports HDMI 2.1 and can be used for both PC or console gaming. The X38 S is a 37.5-inch monitor with a UWQHD+ 175 Hz (overclocked) display and a 0.3 G-to-G response time. The Predator X28 is a 28-inch monitor with a 155 Hz display (overclocked) and Delta E<1 colour accuracy. The display is TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe-certified.

Price and availability

The Predator Triton 500 SE (PT516-51s) will be available in North America in June starting at $ 1,749.99; in EMEA in July starting at €1,999; and in China in June-- starting at ¥ 14,999.

The Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52) will be available in North America in August starting at $ 2,499.99; in EMEA in June starting at € 2,499; and in China in August- starting at ¥ 39,999.

The Predator Orion 3000 (P03-630) will be available in North America in July starting at $1,199, and in EMEA in October starting at €949. The Nitro 50 (N50-620) will be available in North America in July starting at $949; in EMEA in October starting at €799; and in China in June, starting at ¥5,599.

The Predator CG437KS will be available in North America in November starting at $ 1,799.99; in EMEA in November starting at € 1,599; and in China in October, starting at ¥9,999.

The Predator X38 S will be available in North America in September starting at $ 1,999.99; in EMEA in September starting at € 2,199; and in China in August, starting at ¥ 14,999.

The Predator X28 will be available in North America in August starting at $1,299.99; in EMEA in August starting at €1,199; and in China in July, starting at ¥7,999.

The India specific prices and availability of these devices are yet to be specified.