Acsia Technologies, the leading automotive tech brand from Kerala, has been certified by Great Place To Work Institute for the India region. The company bagged the certification for its efforts in inculcating a ‘High-Trust, High-Performance Culture.’

The Great Place To Work certification is awarded on the basis of the Culture Audit and Trust Index Score, a survey model conducted among employees based on different work dimensions.

Acsia managed to score impressive numbers on these dimensions including Credibility of Management, Fairness at the Workplace and Camaraderie Between People.

“We consider it an honour to be a part of an international recognition such as The Great Place To Work. Since its inception, Acsia has built and fostered a culture of trust and respect for employees who are our biggest asset. This is a recognition of our positive business culture and providing our employees with a platform for challenging and continuous learning opportunities”, said Jijimon Chandran, Founder and CEO of Acsia Technologies.”

Friendly programs

In the survey, 82 per cent of employees agree that Acsia is a great place to work and trusts the decisions and initiatives made by the management. Recently, Acsia launched a programme allowing their engineers to take home a BMW for the weekend to experience the technology they create. Among their employee-friendly programs was a trip to Qatar last month by their star performers, with their CEO and founder, to watch the FIFA World Cup.