Acsia Technologies, a leading automotive tech brand from Technopark Thiruvananthapuram, as part of its expansion plans propose to recruit 700 to 1,000 employees in a year time.

The company, which is expanding its operations to Infopark Kochi, will provide 150 new employment opportunities. Despite the pandemic’s impact, Acsia Technologies is expanding, demonstrating job creation opportunities in the region.

The Kochi centre will run initially with two projects, and it plans to incorporate talented graduates from leading universities into a range of positions, including software engineers, product managers, system architects, software architects, among others, said Jijimon Chandran, Founder, and CEO, Acsia Technologies.

The expansion to Kochi is a significant development for the IT hub in Kerala, as it will bring new job opportunities and contribute to the region’s economic growth. With its focus on innovation and cutting-edge technology, Acsia Technologies will bring in a new dimension to the region’s tech landscape, positioning Kochi as a hub for advanced automotive technology, he said.

Acsia Technologies is a premier automotive software solutions and research company that develops software solutions for software-defined car technology, including the world’s leading automobile manufacturer BMW. Recently the company has acquired Arctictern Solutions GmbH (Arctictern), a German automotive software services startup, he said.

He pointed out that innovations in the automotive industry continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in the future. The driving experience becomes a symphony of technological marvels, offering unparalleled excitement and convenience. Infotainment systems and digital cockpits offer a futuristic and immersive experience.