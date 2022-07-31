Acuity Knowledge Partners to hire 800 in India, expand operations

Acuity Knowledge Partners, the US-based research, analytics and business intelligence provider, plans to hire 800 more employees in India by the end of this fiscal year.

The company plans to hire Master of Business Administration (MBA) graduates and Chartered Financial Analysts (CFA) to serve their global clientele. While 25 per cent of them will be hired off campuses, the rest will be through lateral hiring. The recruits will be put through a training programme as well.

Acuity now employs 5,000 people globally, with 4,000 working at the Bengaluru centre .Going forward, it plans to expand its global headcount to 6,000. It aims to hit a 10,000 employees headcount in the next three years as they strengthen operations in India.

Robert King, Chief Executive Officer, told BusinessLine, “As Acuity plans to scale its presence, we will employ a lot of people in India. We are assessing the incredible talent in India with market leading technology. Therefore, we are spending millions of dollars to improve our machine learning and AI capabilities. And it combines our industry-leading technology with our expertise to give the service that is now unmatched in the market.”

“As a Knowledge Process Outsourcing(KPO) centre, in India, we employ highly educated and skilled professionals, the talent in India caters and serves to all the marquee global clientele the company has,” said Paul J. Alapat, Chief Product Officer.

As the company eyes expansion, it is looking at setting up a new centre in Pune by the fourth quarter of the fiscal. It also plans to set up a centre in Dubai, going forward.

Acuity Knowledge Partners is a 20-year-old US-based, high-value research, analytics and business intelligence provider to the financial services sector. They support over 400 financial institutions and consulting companies through their workforce of over 4,000 analysts and delivery experts across the global delivery network. They help clients to transform their operating model and cost base.