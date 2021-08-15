Adani confident of trillion dollar valuation for Digital Lab

After Reliance Industries and Tata Group, Gautam Adani-led Adani Group has started building a super app aiming to make it the “greatest, the most influential and the most profitable in the world” as it pursues the next phase of growth with the ambition to become a trillion-dollar company by valuation.

“There can be no vision bigger than this,” Adani said while addressing the Group’s Digital Labs team of 78, all youngsters recently. “Adani Digital Labs has the potential to be the biggest business we have built to date. We must be the Ferrari of the digital world,” he said.

Work on the super app has sparked speculations on the Group entering the telecom space, though a spokesman for the group said there were no such plans.

Adani said the journey of digital labs started in January this year when two youngsters from the Group’s business development team presented the mock-up of a super app they had built. “ Seeing the demo unfold, it took me less than 30 minutes to decide that we must become a player in this space,” he said.

“We have an unmatched mix of 400 million end consumers that engage at multiple levels with an Adani product or service spanning Adani airports, Adani Wilmar, Adani Total Gas, Adani Realty, Adani electricity and Adani financial services,” he noted.

“It was no brainer that a unified digital platform-based approach was required to leverage the unprecedented possibility in this space,” he said.

“ Today, our end consumer base is growing at 15 per cent. If we can onboard every Adani consumer on our digital platform, we will have over a billion consumer well before 2030,” he said.

“I have very little doubt that every one of our own B2C businesses will be engagement driven on a mobile platform.

Other large conglomerates are also adopting the digital platform in a big way. The Tata group plans to offer a host of products and services across e-commerce, financial services, fashion, lifestyle, among others, under the new super app platform. Tata Digital has been entrusted to build this platform and in the last few months the company has picked up majority stakes in a slew of online companies including BigBasket, Curefit, JustDial, Soulfull, 1mg among others.