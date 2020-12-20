Adani to invest ₹2,500 cr to set up hyperscale data centre in Chennai

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
The Adani Group will invest ₹2,500 crore to set up a ‘hyperscale’ data centre (DC) in Chennai, called Adani Chennai-1. The foundation stone for the project was laid last week, said government officials. It is expected to give a boost to the city’s attempts to become the country’s second major DC hub, after Mumbai.
Adani Chennai-1 DC will be located at the Siruseri IT Park that houses companies such as Tata Consultancy Services, Cognizant and FSS Ltd. It will be the biggest hyperscale tier-3+ DC in Chennai with 32 MW IT load, and a one-stop-shop for the telecom and IT infrastructure needs of hyperscale customers, the Adani Group said. It will transform Chennai into South-East Asia’s DC hub, it added.
In July, Adani Enterprises Ltd, in a communication to the Bombay Stock Exchange, had said that it had entered into a non-binding pact with the Tamil Nadu government for exploring possibilities to set up a hyperscale DC in the State. This is in addition to the DCs in NCR, Mumbai and Hyderabad.
Chennai already has a number of smaller DCs with investment commitments of over ₹8,300 crore from four large companies, including Yotta Infrastructure, HDCI Data Centre Holdings and Singapore-based ST Tele Media.
Adani’s investment commitment will take the tally to around ₹10,000 crore.
The city has been a magnet for DC investments. Among the reasons for the trend are the submarine cables landing in Chennai, and various State governments wanting to have DCs located within the country due to security concerns.
Chennai has sound optic fibre network connectivity with three undersea cable landing stations. Also, its geographic proximity to key Asian cities gives it an edge.
Additionally, the city has adequate real estate and power, which are critical for data centres. A proactive State government that encourages IT infrastructure adds to the advantages.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
You can act now on your desire to buy a house, provided you have a stable occupation and steady cash flows
The bellwether indices are at new peaks; weakness can emerge at higher levels. Stay watchful
The REIT fund-of-fund is the first one in India to invest in international REITs
Here are a few more options for you to save a decent amount of tax
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
My sister S, who lives in Connecticut, sends me a text message: “Informal opinion survey: What would you ...
An admirer bumps into Eric Hobsbawm. Or wishes she had
An ode to frogs and the role they play as environment markers gets the top award at a science film festival
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...