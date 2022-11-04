AdaniConneX, a joint venture between Adani Enterprises and EdgeConneX, on Friday announced the opening of its flagship data center campus ‘Chennai 1’ in Chennai.

As one of the most advanced co-location campuses in the region, ‘Chennai 1’ is designed to offer robust physical protection to IT Infrastructure with seven layers of security system and commitment to provide 99.999 per cent availability.

As one of the world’s fastest growing data center markets in the world, India’s current data center capacity is around 600 MW and it is expected to grow to around 1300 MW by 2024.

Growth potential

“We see tremendous growth in data generation and consumption in India, driving the need for a reliable, automated, and sustainable digital infrastructure. With our pan-India data center platform, our mission is to enable India’s next phase of digital growth with core emphasis on sustainability and energy management,” said Jeyakumar Janakaraj, CEO of AdaniConneX.

The hyperscale data center campus is located at SIPCOT IT Park. In Phase 1, the campus offers 17 MW (IT load), which will scale up to 33 MW (IT Load) at full capacity, a company statement said adding that it is the first pre-certified IGBC Platinum Rated data center.

The facility will also be powered with up to 100 per cent renewable energy, offering enterprises and hyperscale customers sustainable energy choices.

Green centre

“To address the growing need for reliable IT infrastructure, AdaniConneX is investing capital into the joint venture over the next decade with a mission to build over 1 GW green data center platform,” a company statement said.

AdaniConneX is also building hyperscale campuses in all the big cities including Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Noida, Pune, Kolkata, Bhubaneshwar, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam. AdaniConneX is also developing distributed Edge Data centers and Far Edge facilities in Tier-2 and - markets, relying heavily on renewable energy sources to help bring cloud, content, and data closer to customers.