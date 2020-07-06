ADDA launches new home quarantine tracker feature

According to medical health experts, the only preventive measure against the spread of Covid-19 is isolation and home quarantine, in case an individual or a family member has been exposed to the virus. In order to facilitate home quarantine, Adda, one of the largest neighbourhood networks of residents globally, has launched its new home quarantine tracker feature.

The company claims that the new feature will make the ordeal of home quarantine simpler and motivating for its users.

The feature incorporates self-declaration of the living space as quarantined units. It helps the administration to keep track of quarantined units. This may make it easier to arrange for hassle-free delivery of essentials to the units and precautionary sanitization activities, Adda noted.

Neighbours can also send in good wishes and can offer their help to the quarantined individual or family.

This feature can be adopted by all ADDA users irrespective of the different quarantine rules in their state, locality, or community. It is also available in all the packages —free and paid.

At the release of this new feature, Venkat Kandaswamy, CTO and co-founder, ADDA, said: “This is one of those simple yet powerful features that can prevent the spread of Covid with better visibility and enforcement of home quarantine.”