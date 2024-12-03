adesso India has opened a new, state-of-the-art office at Infopark, Kochi, as part of its global expansion strategy.

This move reinforces adesso’s commitment in delivering innovative IT and consulting services while tapping into India’s technological talent, said a press release.

adesso, headquartered in Germany, is one of Europe’s leading IT service providers with over 11,000 employees across 60+ locations worldwide. The Kochi office will serve as a hub for digital transformation, leveraging advanced technologies like cloud, AI, SAP, and data analytics. The company plans to hire over 1,000 professionals in the next three years.

The office inauguration was attended by Mark Lohweber (CEO, adesso SE), Susanth Kurunthil (CEO, Infopark), and other key leaders. The facility is designed to foster innovation, featuring advanced workspaces and infrastructure to enhance productivity and employee well-being.

Mark Lohweber, CEO of adesso SE, emphasized the significance of this expansion and said “With our new Kochi campus, we are expanding our footprint while establishing a fast, effective global delivery model. This facility will attract top talent, boost our service portfolio, and foster innovation, playing a pivotal role in Kochi’s emergence as a vibrant tech hub.”

