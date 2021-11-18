ADIF and CAF announces jointly work towards a free and fair app ecosystem

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
The Alliance of Digital India Foundation and the Coalition for App Fairness announced a partnership to jointly work towards a free and fair app marketplace for all developers.
The partnership comes on the heels of the Global Conference on Mobile App Ecosystem Fairness held in South Korea where the discussion centered around the need for regulating the application ecosystem. There has been a global uproar against the anti-competitive app store policies of both Apple and Google, which include a steep gatekeeper tax on all digital goods. Both the players have been going to great lengths to solidify their already dominant position in markets the world over.
Digital Marketplace
In response, organisations have been coming together globally to fend off their abusive practices and to create a fair environment for all developers. South Korea’s new law to bring competition to the digital marketplace has been a landmark step in this direction and has highlighted the critical need for similar legislations in India and other regions to pave the way for a fair app marketplace so developers can innovate and grow.
It’s this urgent need for collaborative work that saw ADIF and CAF joining together to amplify efforts towards a fair app ecosystem.
“We are partnering with a group of leaders to support the efforts towards creating a free and fair digital ecosystem, one which is not owned and controlled by just one or two large players,” said Sijo Kuruvilla George, Executive Director of the Alliance of Digital India Foundation. “No developer should be forced to operate in an anti-competitive marketplace that hinders innovation, success, and the ability to grow.”
“With this partnership, the global momentum to fight anti-competitive practices in the app marketplace continues to build,” said Meghan DiMuzio, Executive Director of the Coalition for App Fairness. “Our alliance will ensure developers who have been prevented from competing in a fair marketplace stand united, working together to advocate for solutions around the world.”
