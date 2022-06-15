Adobe announces innovations for its customer data platform

Adobe has announced innovations for its customer data platform (CDP), Adobe Real-Time CDP, to help brands transition from third-party cookies to first-party data.

As businesses across all industries adopt Adobe Real-Time CDP, Adobe is introducing customer profiles with commerce, AI powered targeting, new privacy and security tools and segment match across channels.

Adobe Real-Time CDP, part of Adobe Experience Cloud, will now deliver real-time data with more than 24 trillion audience segment evaluations and over one petabyte of data processed on average per day, helping global brands deliver personalized experiences to customers in real-time.

“With changing consumer expectations in the digital economy, the time to move away from third-party cookies is now and brands need to adopt a first-party data strategy to stay relevant,” said Anjul Bhambhri, Senior Vice President, Adobe Experience Cloud at Adobe.

Adobe Real-Time CDP enables brands to gather first-party data and employ consent-based practices to build rich and actionable customer profiles, segment audiences and deliver personalised experiences to customers. The innovations include, enrich customer profiles with Adobe Commerce (Magento), AI for advanced targeting and more efficient pipeline building, built-in privacy and security tools and healthcare shield, and segment match in real-time CDP.

“Data protection and privacy regulations are of critical importance in India and businesses need to fast track the adoption of a first-party data strategy,” said Vyshak Venugopalan, Head – Solution Consulting, Adobe India. Brands that adopt a first-party data strategy will deliver personalised experiences, beat the competition, and foster trust with customers, he added.