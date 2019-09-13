Adobe says it nearly closed pay parity gap globally

The 2019 Frankfurt Auto Show’s heaviest-hitting debuts
The electric future is on full, ambitious display — at least, from a few brands
In line with its commitment to maintaining an inclusive workforce, software giant Adobe said it has nearly closed the gap in terms of opportunity pay parity globally.
The findings from its opportunity parity initiative that examined fairness in promotions across demographic groups show that its fiscal year-to-date promotion rates were 13.6 per cent for women and 13.9 per cent for men, Adobe said in a statement.
The company disclosed that in the US, the promotion rate was 13.5 per cent for white employees and 13.2 per cent for non-white employees, it added.
Both comparisons show a nominal difference of 0.3 per cent.
Early this year, Adobe declared its plan to pursue a new initiative -- opportunity parity -- that examines fairness in promotions across demographic groups.
“Our employees and our customers care deeply about Adobe’s commitment to doing what’s right. This includes ensuring equal treatment in terms of pay, access to new opportunities and advancement -- and creating a workplace in which all of our employees can thrive,” said Donna Morris, executive vice president and chief human resources officer, Employee Experience, Adobe.
The company further said that as a key indicator that its employees are paid fairly, Adobe reaffirmed global gender pay parity.
As a core element of its pay parity work, the company analysed pay for employees in the same job and location and made a small number of adjustments to employees’ pay based on that review.
The global pay adjustments made this year impacted less than 2 per cent of Adobe employees and less than 0.05 per cent of global payroll costs.
