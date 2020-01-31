AdOnMo, start-up get $3 million funding

My Five
Ajay Kapur Founder & Managing Director, Shubham Chemicals and Solvents LtdBrisk walks & spiritual ...
AdOnMo, a contextually targeted digital Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising company has raised a pre-series round of $3 million led by Ant Financial’s BAce Capital.
Alibaba and Ant Financial-backed BAce Capital invested in AdOnMo, amongst other investors, including Astarc Ventures and Mumbai Angels Network.
AdOnMo, which brings together both online advertising and outdoor advertising, will leverage the funds to expand its operations in the Indian market further. Currently, the start-up is operational in Hyderabad, Mumbai, New Delhi and Bengaluru. The funds will also be utilised for product development, building upon the existing team and acquiring talent, a press release said.
BAce Capital is an affiliate of Alibaba and fintech giant Ant Financial. BAce Capital’s investment in AdOnMo is a part of its plan to deploy more than 60 per cent of the $150-million India-Southeast Asia corpus in early-stage companies in India. BAce Capital and team has invested in other Indian startups such as Paytm, Zomato, Bigbasket Rapido, Healofy, Qyuki, Room me, amongst others.
Founded in 2017 by Sandeep Bommireddi and Sravanth Gajula, AdOnMo wants to build the Google Ads of OOH advertising. The startup envisions to empower brands, big or small, reach their target audience at scale, efficiently and effectively.
Leading brands such as Amazon, Honda, EXIDE, HDFC Bank, IKEA, Reliance Digital, amongst others, are its customers. The startup also brings in affordable solutions for small and medium-scale enterprises as well, he said.
Ajay Kapur Founder & Managing Director, Shubham Chemicals and Solvents LtdBrisk walks & spiritual ...
High on the aam aadmi’s Budget hopes is some govt help to meet treatment costs
For those who want to get away from it all, there’s always the Maldives
A visit to the restoration project site of an ancient harbour in Kerala, steeped in history, is peppered with ...
FPIs have utilised only half of their investment limits in government bonds through 2019
Potential home-buyers and investors look for incentives to get off the fence
With a slowing economy marked by a 11-year low GDP, the FM has a tough task ahead
The shares of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals gained 3.4 per cent with above average volume on Thursday, ...
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
Makeshift libraries, book-reading sessions and simple lessons keep the young ones engaged while their parents ...
On this day in 1884, the first Volume (A to Ant) of the definitive Oxford English Dictionary was published.
Flowering gardens have long inspired Indian culture, mythology, literature and art
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...