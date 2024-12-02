AdvantageClub.ai, employee engagement solutions, has raised $4 million in funding round led by Axilor Ventures

AFG ventures, Prasanna Sarkar (Cofounder and ex-CTO of Rippling), Bytez ventures and some of the existing ventures participated in the round.

This new capital will be deployed to further building the company’s AI capabilities including adding new products in the employee engagement and experience space and significant geographic expansion.

AdvantageClub.ai plans to use this new round of funding to accelerate its expansion into the US and Asia, two critical markets where demand for innovative employee friendly engagement solutions continues to rise.

In addition, the company will double down on building wellness programs including OPD plans, fitness plans, health check-up and social behaviour led healthy habit formation, and will work on strengthening its position in rewards and recognition space.

With this round, the company’s total funding stands at $11 million.

Sourabh Deorah, CEO & Co-founder of AdvantageClub.ai, “This funding will help us in doubling down on the US, expand further in wellness and build the product further. While we have had access to external capital, we chose to raise mostly from our existing investors because of our shared vision, and to continue being frugal on the amount of capital we raise”

“Companies are in search of good options to improve employee engagement and strengthen their employer brand. AdvantageClub.ai’s personalised, scalable and global platform offers a best-in-class solution to employers who put their employees first,” said Ganapathy Venugopal, founder and CEO of Axilor Ventures.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit