AdvisoryMandi.com raises $36 million funding from Swiss-based EST Group

AdvisoryMandi.com, an investment advisory platform, on Thursday announced that it has raised funding of $36 million from Switzerland-based EST Group.
The company has also got into a strategic business collaboration with EST Group to create a new financial ecosystem in the Indian market.
Speaking about the business collaboration, Kaushlendra Singh Sengar, Founder & CEO, AdvisoryMandi.com said: “The funds have been raised to strengthen our eco-system by integrating multiple stockbrokers, insurance brokers, asset management companies and research houses to build a multilingual investment platform starting with equity, commodity and currency asset classes”.
EST Group provides financial advisory, asset management, semi-banking operations, custodial, clearing and settlement, security issuance services. It’s a collaboration with Advisorymandi.com is in sync with the group’s business goals and expansion plans for India.
Mahek Tomer, co-founder & COO, Advisorymandi.com, said; “To boost the saving and investment practice in India, we at advisorymandi.com are also going to launch a new education arm with a vision to spread financial literacy especially in rural areas, schools and colleges to create a new breed of smart investors. We believe that this should be a compulsory subject in schools as money management is equally important to earning money.”
