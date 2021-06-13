After Chrome, Google moves Chrome OS to a 4-week stable channel soon

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
After Chrome, Google is speeding up the release cycle for Chrome OS with a four-week release cycle
The tech giant announced its plans today for adjusting the Chrome OS release schedule.
“To deliver new features more rapidly to consumers while also continuing to prioritize the key pillars of Chrome OS – security, stability, speed and simplicity – Chrome OS will move to a 4-week stable channel starting with M96 in Q4,” it said in a blog post.
It will also introduce a new channel with a 6-month update cadence by M96 for enterprise and education users. It will announce more details for the same soon.
The tech giant in March had announced that it will speed up the release schedule for Chome with plans to release a new milestone every four weeks.
“We are excited to announce that Chrome is planning to move to releasing a new milestone every 4 weeks, starting with Chrome 94 in Q3 of 2021,” it had said in a blog post.
For more than a decade, Chrome has shipped a new milestone every six weeks.
“As we have improved our testing and release processes for Chrome, and deployed bi-weekly security updates to improve our patch gap, it became clear that we could shorten our release cycle and deliver new features more quickly,” it had said.
To bridge the gap between M94 when Chrome moves to a four-week release and M96, Chrome OS will skip M95.
“As we head into our next decade, these changes enable us to evolve Chrome OS to keep helping people get things done and to provide more helpful and secure experiences,” it said.
