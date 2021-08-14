After criticism, Apple to only seek abuse images flagged in multiple nations

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
After a week of criticism over a its planned new system for detecting images of child sex abuse,Apple Inc said on Friday that it will hunt only for pictures that have been flagged by clearing houses in multiple countries.
That shift and others intended to reassure privacy advocates were detailed to reporters in an unprecedented fourth background briefing since the initial announcement eight days prior of a plan to monitor customer devices.
After previously declining to say how many matched images ona phone or computer it would take before the operating system notifies Apple for a human review and possible reporting to authorities, executives said on Friday it would start with 30,though the number could become lower over time as the system improves.
Apple also said it would be easy for researchers to make sure that the list of image identifiers being sought on oneiPhone was the same as the lists on all other phones, seeking to blunt concerns that the new mechanism could be used to target individuals. The company published a long paper explaining how it had reasoned through potential attacks on the system and defended against them.
Apple acknowledged that it had handled communications around the program poorly, triggering backlash from influential technology policy groups and even its own employees concerned that the company was jeopardizing its reputation for protecting consumer privacy.
It declined to say whether that criticism had changed any of the policies or software, but said that the project was still in development and changes were to be expected.
Asked why it had only announced that the US-based National Center for Missing and Exploited Children would be a supplier of flagged image identifiers when at least one other clearing house would need to have separately flagged the same picture, an Apple executive said that the company had only finalized its deal with NCMEC.
The rolling series of explanations, each giving more details that make the plan seem less hostile to privacy, convinced some of the company's critics that their voices were forcing real change.
"Our pushing is having an effect," tweeted Riana Pfefferkorn, an encryption and surveillance researcher at Stanford University.
Apple said last week that it will check photos if they are about to be stored on the iCloud online service, adding later that it would begin with just the United States.
Other technology companies perform similar checks once photos are uploaded to their servers. Apple's decision to putkey aspects of the system on the phone itself prompted concerns that governments could force Apple to expand the system forother uses, such as scanning for prohibited political imagery.
The controversy has even moved into Apple's ranks, with employees debating the move in hundreds of posts on an internal chat channel, Reuters reported this week.
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
Financial independence brings to mind different things for different people. While everyone likes to achieve a ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
Why don’t Venture Capitalists and funders view those with disability as consumers with a wallet and a need? ...
The cliched but persuasive way in which politicians use language
Anindita Ghose’s debut novel is a visceral account of loss and emerging anew from it
The handcrafted colourful textiles of South Asia appealed immensely to the celebrated 19th-century ...
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...