Info-tech

After Google, Apple removes Zynn from its app store

Hemani Sheth Mumbai | Updated on June 17, 2020 Published on June 17, 2020

Zynn is a video sharing app and is accused of plagiarism

Chinese video-sharing app Zynn has been removed from Apple’s App Store following its removal from the Google Play Store earlier this month.

The TikTok rival app was previously taken down from Google’s Play Store following reports of plagiarism.

According to The Verge, Zynn is “in communication with both Google and Apple to ensure compliance with their guidelines and regulations.”

The company further told The Verge that the investigations were based on an “isolated incident.” However, many major TikTok influencers had said that their videos had been plagiarized and uploaded on to the platform without their permission, The Wired reported. While other users stated that their accounts had been entirely cloned with some videos appearing on the platform even before the app had launched in the US.

The app has also been under the scanner for its controversial rewards scheme. Launched on iOS and Android at the beginning of May, it has garnered massive popularity one of the major reasons being its rewards scheme.

The app pays users to join and invite other users to the app, The Verge reported. Users can earn $1 for signing up and $20 for the first time they get another user to sign up and $10 for every five users after that, it said. The legitimacy of this rewards system had been unclear.

The company was bullish on getting users to the platform and was spending the money that they would have paid for ads to attract users on the rewards scheme itself, a Zynn spokesperson had told the Financial Times. However, a US media watchdog had described the app as a “pyramid scheme,” the Verge reported.

The app is currently in communications with the companies to try and have its app reinstated, reports said.

Published on June 17, 2020

