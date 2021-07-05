After Hindi heartland, Fun2 app to launch its platform in Kerala to woo sports lovers

Fun2 App, the newly launched sports video sharing platform, is all set to extend its service in Kerala, focusing on sports enthusiasts to share short format videos and build communities on sports and related events.

“We are ready to launch the service this month amid the football fever gripping the State with the start of Euro Cup, Copa America,” Manoj Bhanu, Co-founder and Director of Operations of the Nodia based Fun2 App said.

“India has always shown immense affinity and interest towards sports and sports related entertainments. However, there is no dedicated platform in the digital space and Fun2 positioned itself to address that space,” he told BusinessLine.

It is estimated that over 900 million people in the country are followers of sports of some kind or the other, predominantly cricket. The boost in sports viewership across social media platforms has witnessed an increasing search pattern for games for skills, mental abilities, match highlights, emerging talents, heroes, fan moments or fan following from all walks of life. “The niche was found to have a vast potential in megapolis and hinterland alike, which prompted pivoting of a digital platform to cater to sports”, Bhanu said.

Target audience

The intention of the app, which is self-funded by a group of Indian and NRI entrepreneurs, is to provide content-first, creator-driven and technologically augmented platforms that build communities, careers and open doors for its users to varied content and nuances on sports. The app targets a primary audience in the age group of 16 to 65, who will get the opportunity to see content, share knowledge, inspirations and will have many more exciting value propositions in store, he said.

Being the only platform dedicated for sports, Fun2 encourages a strong base of content related with any sporting event, be it popular sports, adventure, native games or even hangout sports etc. and the depth in each is the focus area. “We have identified hundreds of content creators and communities with the ability to create videos on various disciplines,” he said.

The company invites users to capture, edit and share videos and other entertainment covering health and wellness, fitness and workouts, food, technology, current affairs, education, videography and tutorials, he added.

Fun2 has initiated the sports orientation by launching exclusive features of their own original tracks in the music library, which is copyright free.

As far as revenue generation model is concerned, Bhanu said they are looking at advertisements after the app reaches a critical mass. There would also be spaces for sponsorships, marketing affiliations, live streaming, knowledge-based quiz programmes and many more.

The app, which was launched early this year in the Hindi heartland, has received more than four lakh downloads and it is slowly emerging as the largest community of sports enthusiasts. We are aiming at minimum 5 lakh subscribers from Kerala by December if not before, he said.