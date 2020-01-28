After Honor, Huawei to launches its next wearable product; the Huawei Band 4

After its sub-brand Honor launched its wearable devices MagicWatch2 and Band 5i earlier this month, Huawei recently announced the launch of its next product in the wearable segment, the Huawei Band 4.

Huawei on Monday announced the launch of its wearable fitness tracker which is equipped with features such as heart rate monitor, oxygen saturation and sleep monitoring capabilities.

Huawei Band 4 specifications



The device has a built-in USB charging port. The battery can last for nine days on a single full charge.

As for the display, Huawei Band 4 comes with a colour Touch Screen display and a glass front with 2.5D rounding at the edges along with an oleophobic coating. Users can select the display from eight built-in watch-faces or choose one from 66 watch-faces from the Huawei Watch Face Store.

The fitness band offers nine exercise modules which include Outdoor run, Indoor run, Outdoor walk, Outdoor cycle, Indoor cycle, Free training, Elliptical machine, Rowing machine and Indoor walk.

Users can also set reminder alarms using the smart band.

Apart from fitness features, the Huawei band also offers other features such as identification of cold calls, phone finder feature, smart clock and remote shutter capabilities.

The Huawei band 4 comes in graphite black colour. The device is available on Flipkart and is priced at ₹1999.