After Honor, Huawei to launches its next wearable product; the Huawei Band 4

Hyundai Aura review
The new compact sedan has a genetic advantage. To boost its chances the Aura also tries hard to please back ...
After its sub-brand Honor launched its wearable devices MagicWatch2 and Band 5i earlier this month, Huawei recently announced the launch of its next product in the wearable segment, the Huawei Band 4.
Huawei on Monday announced the launch of its wearable fitness tracker which is equipped with features such as heart rate monitor, oxygen saturation and sleep monitoring capabilities.
The device has a built-in USB charging port. The battery can last for nine days on a single full charge.
As for the display, Huawei Band 4 comes with a colour Touch Screen display and a glass front with 2.5D rounding at the edges along with an oleophobic coating. Users can select the display from eight built-in watch-faces or choose one from 66 watch-faces from the Huawei Watch Face Store.
The fitness band offers nine exercise modules which include Outdoor run, Indoor run, Outdoor walk, Outdoor cycle, Indoor cycle, Free training, Elliptical machine, Rowing machine and Indoor walk.
Users can also set reminder alarms using the smart band.
Apart from fitness features, the Huawei band also offers other features such as identification of cold calls, phone finder feature, smart clock and remote shutter capabilities.
The Huawei band 4 comes in graphite black colour. The device is available on Flipkart and is priced at ₹1999.
The new compact sedan has a genetic advantage. To boost its chances the Aura also tries hard to please back ...
Mangaltai Kamble remembers the day, at least 18 years ago, when she decided to take control of the small patch ...
The majority of Dalit community members who have taken over grazing land grow jowar, bajra, soya, tur, cotton ...
It was almost ten years ago when Sherry Turkle warned that the world was headed for a place where humans would ...
Insuring you home will make you feel safe; it is safer still to understand the exclusions
Weak demand and excess supply in the market to affect prices; slowdown in auto industry, the largest consumer, ...
Continuing the downtrend, the rupee (INR) weakened on Monday against the dollar (USD). The domestic currency ...
But silver outlook remains unclear as it faces critical resistance
Celebrate BLink’s sixth birthday with this special anniversary issue; exclusive short stories and poems by ...
Pavan Sukhdev is co-winner of this year’s prestigious Tyler Prize — the ‘Nobel for environment’ — for ...
A time to kill, and a time to heal, a time to break down, and a time to build up– Ecclesiastes, Ch 3, verse ...
With the shrill callof mom’sHawkins Classicfive litre pressure cooker,the aroma of muttoncooked in a coarse ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...