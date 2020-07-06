After LinkedIn, Reddit to remove code allowing iOS app to copy user’s clipboard content

Reddit will resolve an issue that enabled its iOS app to copy content from a user’s clipboard, according to reports.

Users had shared reports of various iOS apps including Reddit and LinkedIn copying content from their clipboard. This was discovered through iOS14’s new feature that notifies a user when an app copies something from another app or device.

“LinkedIn is copying the contents of my clipboard every keystroke. IOS 14 allows users to see each paste notification. I’m on an IPad Pro and it’s copying from the clipboard of my MacBook Pro. TikTok just got called out for this exact reason,” a Twitter user (@DonCubed) had posted.

The user had then posted a video of the feature notifying that the Reddit iOS app had also been copying content from the clipboard.

“UPDATE: Seems like Reddit is capturing the clipboard on each keystroke as well. Seeing the notification come up just as much,” he captioned the video.

A Reddit spokesperson had confirmed to the Verge this was due to a code path that checks for URLs in the clipboard and that they were working on fixing the same.

“We tracked this down to a codepath in the post composer that checks for URLs in the pasteboard and then suggests a post title based on the text contents of the URL,” the spokesperson said in an email as quoted by Verge.

“We do not store or send the pasteboard contents. We removed this code and are releasing the fix on July 14th,” the spokesperson added.

LinkedIn had also said that it will be resolving the issue that had enabled the app to copy the content from a user’s clipboard. The social networking platform had said that the app copied the content as part of an “equality check” between content typed in a text box and the content within the clipboard.

“Appreciate you raising this. We've traced this to a code path that only does an equality check between the clipboard contents and the currently typed content in a text box. We don't store or transmit the clipboard contents,” LinkedIn engineering VP Erran Berger had tweeted.

“We will follow up once the fix is live in our app,” he added.

Short video platform TikTok had previously been called out for the same. TikTok had said that it had been doing so as part of a fraud detection mechanism. It further clarified that the company hadn’t stolen any clipboard data but it will remove the feature to put users’ mind at ease, ZDNet reported.