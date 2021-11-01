After rebranding of Facebook, Ajit Mohan will be MD of Meta India

Following the rebranding of Facebook Inc, Ajit Mohan has been designated as the Managing Director of Meta India. Mohan was the MD of Facebook India but in line with the change in the global brand, the entire India team and all departments now formally falls under Meta India.

It’s not known if Mohan will continue to head Facebook or appoint a new business head for the platform similar to how Abhijit Bose is the head of WhatsApp India. Under the new structure, Facebook, Whatsapp, Instagram and other units hitherto under Facebook Inc will now be under the Meta group.

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg rechristened the name of the parent entity, while keeping the brands names Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp among others intact.

The name, Zuckerberg said, was to signal a significant shift in the social media giant’s business which is moving towards creating a metaverse involving tools and technologies enabled by AR and VR. The company has already launched a few hardware components in partnership with other companies.