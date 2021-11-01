Info-tech

After rebranding of Facebook, Ajit Mohan will be MD of Meta India

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on November 01, 2021

Under the new structure, Facebook, Whatsapp, Instagram and other units hitherto under Facebook Inc will now be under the Meta group

Following the rebranding of Facebook Inc, Ajit Mohan has been designated as the Managing Director of Meta India. Mohan was the MD of Facebook India but in line with the change in the global brand, the entire India team and all departments now formally falls under Meta India.

It’s not known if Mohan will continue to head Facebook or appoint a new business head for the platform similar to how Abhijit Bose is the head of WhatsApp India. Under the new structure, Facebook, Whatsapp, Instagram and other units hitherto under Facebook Inc will now be under the Meta group.

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg rechristened the name of the parent entity, while keeping the brands names Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp among others intact.

The name, Zuckerberg said, was to signal a significant shift in the social media giant’s business which is moving towards creating a metaverse involving tools and technologies enabled by AR and VR. The company has already launched a few hardware components in partnership with other companies.

Published on November 01, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like