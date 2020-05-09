After Samsung, Vivo and Oppo, Lava resumes production at Noida factory

Covid crisis breathes life into local production of ventilators
There was a time when a ventilator made in India was not considered a ventilator, says Ashok Patel, Managing ...
Smartphone maker Lava has resumed production at its Noida factory after receiving permission from authorities to begin limited operations, the company said on Saturday.
The company has started operations with 20 per cent production capacity. Currently, the company is working with 600 employees out of its 3,500 people workforce.
Lava is not the only smartphone manufacturer to resume production in India.
Smartphone companies Samsung, Xiaomi, Vivo and, Oppo have also received approval from their respective state governments to partially resume manufacturing and assembling of devices given the ongoing lockdown, TechCrunch reported.
The South Korean electronics giant Samsung had received required permission from the Uttar Pradesh authorities to begin operations at its Noida Sector 81 factory on Thursday. It has begun operations at its Noida factory and plans to gradually increase its workforce to 3,000, the 30 per cent workforce requirement as per the guidelines, according to media reports.
Vivo and Oppo will also resume production at their respective Noida factories with 30 per cent of their capacity.
Phone makers Oppo, Vivo and Samsung had paused production at their respective Greater Noida factories in March when the Center had imposed lockdown across 75 districts impacted by Covid-19. Other smartphone makers had also shut down their factories owing to restrictions imposed by the nationwide lockdown announced on March 24.
The Centre had recently released revised guidelines for the lockdown ending on May 17, allowing for some relaxations on restrictions for Green and Orange zones which has allowed these companies to resume limited operations.
