After TikTok, ShareIt, Centre to ban more apps of Chinese origin: Report

After banning 59 Chinese mobile apps over security concerns, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has decided to ban more apps of Chinese origin, according to reports.

The Ministry has decided to ban ‘Lite’ versions of the apps that were among the 59 apps that were banned last month.

Applications Helo Lite, ShareIt Lite, and Bigo Lite have been removed from Google and Apple’s respective app stores, according to a report by the Hindustan Times.

“The apps were found to be operating despite the ban via these versions. They have been taken down from application stores,” an official said as quoted by the report.

The Centre, last month, had announced its decision to ban 59 mobile apps with links to China owing to security concerns amid the rising border tensions between the two countries.

The list included TikTok, Shareit, Bigo Live, Helo, VFly Status Video, Mi Video Call (Xiaomi), Cam Scanner, UC Browser, Shein and Club Factory, among others.

The apps had been banned in India with immediate effect as MeitY had invoked its power under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

“This move will safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile and Internet users. This decision is a targeted move to ensure safety and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace,” MeitY had said.