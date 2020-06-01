AGC Networks to acquire Fujisoft in Middle East

Albert Raj, Managing Director, Fujisoft, said: “This acquisition is a logical next step that creates substantial value for customers and stakeholders of both AGC and Fujisoft. It will truly benefit customers and business partners through expanded product portfolio and service excellence in the Middle East region and beyond.”

The proposed acquisition is subject to approval from the Department of Economic Development in Dubai and from Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development.

“This acquisition accelerates our expansion in MEA region. In our pursuit to remain the customer’s trusted partner in providing technology solutions and services, the combination of Fujisoft and AGC will strengthen our relationship and relevance with our combined customers in the region,” Sanjeev Verma, Executive Director and CEO of AGC Networks and President and CEO of Black Box Corporation, said.

The acquisition of Fujisoft will substantially increase and strengthen AGC’s presence and offerings in the MEA region. This will also enhance the current solution portfolio of AGC and Black Box across cloud computing and virtualisation, cyber security, managed SoC & NoC, managed services, data centre and collaboration solutions.

AGC Networks Ltd, an Essar group company, is to acquire UAE-based Fujisoft and its associated companies to strengthen its presence and offerings in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region.

