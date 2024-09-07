Agilisium2, a data innovation partner for the life sciences industry, has set up a new development centre in Hyderabad in the RMZ Spire campus. The company has over 700 employees in the country and is planning to cross the 1,000-employee mark by the end of the year.

With this new center, Agilisium will be in 10 locations across 7 countries catering to its global clientele.

Also read: WTC to set up facility at AI City

“The newly inaugurated office will serve as a hub for delivering advanced data and analytics solutions tailored to the unique demands of the industry. The new facility is expected to add over 100 new roles, providing advanced technology solutions spanning the entire life sciences value chain from discovery to clinical trials, manufacturing and commercial operations,” Raj Babu, Founder and CEO, Agilisium, said in a statement on Friday.

“This new office will function as a Global Delivery Centre (GDC) and a Digital Innovation Centre of Excellence (DI COE) to develop innovative solutions and better serve our growing pharmaceutical client base,” he said.