AGR dues: Telecom firms approach SC for deadline extension

Pando raises ₹64 cr in Series A round
Pando, which provides networked logistics management software, has raised ₹64 crore in a Series A funding ...
Telecom companies have dialled the Supreme Court yet again on the Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) issue, this time seeking an extension to the January 23 deadline to pay the dues.
Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel and Tata Teleservices have moved a joint application before the Supreme Court seeking modifications to the earlier ruling that said the telecom companies should pay their AGR dues before January 23. The companies, which had posted huge losses in the second quarter due to AGR provisioning, are also seeking waiving of the penalties, sources close to the development told BusinessLine.
“We have an application before the Supreme Court today. We have sought permission to sit with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and negotiate a settlement plan,” said Shally Bhasin, partner with Delhi-based Agarwal Law Associates, which is representing Vodafone Idea.
The companies will be mentioning it before the Supreme Court on Tuesday, she added.
Under the settlement plan, the companies intend to seek an extension to the deadline to pay the dues, negotiate a payment schedule and seek waiver of penalties among others.
On January 17, in a setback to the telecom operators, the Supreme Court dismissed their plea seeking a review of its earlier order asking them to pay ₹1.47-lakh crore in past statutory AGR dues by January 23.
A Bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra, S Abdul Nazeer and MR Shah dismissed the petition as it did not find any “justifiable reason to entertain the review petitions”.
While Bharti Airtel has dues of more than ₹35,500 crore, Vodafone Idea needs to pay more than ₹53,000 crore. Tata Teleservices, which sold its consumer mobility business to Airtel, has dues of ₹13,823 crore.
Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea said they would file curative petitions before the Supreme Court.
However, analysts and industry were sceptical and said that the incumbent telecom firms should be prepared for the worst case scenario as “the probability of resolution remains bleak”.
According to a report by ICICI Securities, Bharti Airtel has already raised capital of $3 billion, which should help it meet the burden. But the same remains a Herculean task for Vodafone Idea — a challenge that cannot be resolved without government intervention.
Pando, which provides networked logistics management software, has raised ₹64 crore in a Series A funding ...
PayU, a fintech company that provides payment technology for online merchants, has acquired a controlling ...
Orios Venture invests in start-ups in the B2B and B2C space and in software
Alteria Capital looks for enterprise value before writing those large cheques
From type of cover to death and maturity benefits, and investment strategy, the product offers a gamut of ...
As Nirmala Sitharaman gets ready to present Budget FY2021, expectations are running high.We take stock of the ...
Diversified business model and capability to grow in non-US markets are positives
Just how volatile and fickle crude oil can be was on full display over the past fortnight. The assassination ...
It’s a wave that’s swept Indians off their feet, dictating everything from their choice of music and TV shows, ...
On January 18, 1983, the International Olympic Committee restored Jim Thorpe’s athletics medals after they ...
Author Stefan Zweig’s story offers sobering lessons at a time of intense political upheaval
Rocked by a falling economy and socio-economic uncertainties, the country’s much-touted demographic dividend ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...