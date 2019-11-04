AGR ruling: There is no need for the government to bail out Airtel, Vodafone, says Reliance Jio

Freed from an inhuman practice
No more carrying night soil on the head. Nai Disha uplifts women through training in livelihood skills
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd opposed any move by the government to provide financial relief to rival telecom operators, which have been ordered to pay $7 billion in past dues, saying they had adequate recourse to funds.
Bharti Airtel Ltd can easily raise Rs 40,000 crore ($5.7 billion) by selling some of its assets or shares, while Vodafone Idea Ltd has no dearth of resources to pay the government its dues, Reliance Jio said in a statement dated November 1 and issued on Sunday. The Supreme Court had last month ordered Bharti and Vodafone Idea to pay Rs 49,990 crore.
“If Airtel liquidates small parts of its assets or issues 15 per cent-20 per cent new equity, in its Indus Tower business it can easily raise the funds,” Kapoor Singh Guliani, president for regulatory affairs at Reliance Jio, said in the letter. “Vodafone India also has stake in Indus Towers, thus there is no dearth of sources to pay their dues,” he said.
Airtel’s tower business operates more than 1,63,000 mobile-phone towers across India.
The letter addressed to Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad comes after a government panel agreed to examine Bharti Airtel (controlled by billionaire Sunil Mittal) and Vodafone Idea’s (led by billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla) demand for reducing the spectrum usage levies and the Universal Service Obligation Fund charge.
The two carriers are struggling, with Vodafone Idea posting 11 straight quarters of net losses and Bharti slipping into its first-ever loss in the June quarter.
Reliance separately cited a Supreme Court verdict that held spectrum as a finite resource, and its distribution should not be made in a manner that’s detrimental to public interest.
“All operators should be mandated to deposit applicable amounts within the three-month time period, as mandated by the court,” Reliance said.
No more carrying night soil on the head. Nai Disha uplifts women through training in livelihood skills
This Himalayan Buddhist hamlet in Arunachal Pradesh is modernising at its own pace
Scroll around your 360-degree world with this reimagined 3-in-1 camera
Stylish but non-secure fit combines with pretty good sound
Pick up in retail volumes, higher demand during the festival season and favourable monsoon indicate a possible ...
Investors can, however, try to bottom-fish in mid and small-cap stocks
A strong break above ₹3,200 will strengthen the bullish momentum
The company should benefit from its brand strength and wide reach when demand revives
The bad news first: There is too much plastic in the world. The good news is that scientists, both in India ...
Noble Laureate Esther Duflo on why there are better things to fight for than just the growth rate, the fallout ...
It’s Shah Rukh Khan’s 54th birthday. Just the right time for a quiz on Khans.Khan you do it1 Which Khan has a ...
One morning, at break of day...Right Hand (RH): (loud shriek) Aaaaaaargh! I’m gone! I’m dead!Left Hand (LH): ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism