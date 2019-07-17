Info-tech

Agrahyah Technologies raises $1 mn in pre-series A funding

Rajesh Kurup Mumbai | Updated on July 17, 2019 Published on July 17, 2019

Agrahyah Technologies, a Mumbai-based software firm, has raised $1 million in a pre-Series A round from undisclosed investors to fuel its growth and expansion plans.

The company has on-boarded Ashutosh Ghanekar of ANG Capital as investment banker for further funding rounds in the immediate near future, it said in a statement.

“Our strategy remains to create high-quality original content in audio and text and to use technology to deliver it seamlessly. We are fortunate to have found like-minded partners in our investors, who are not just funding our growth, but are helping create an entirely new category in the Indian internet space and giving us a great opportunity to lead it,” Sreeraman Thiagarajan, co-founder at Agrahyah Technologies, said.

The funding comes at a time when the company is also diversifying into English podcasts through a soon-to-be-launched product named HFTcafe.com.

Published on July 17, 2019
computing and information technology
company information
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
LTI to acquire advanced analytics firm Lymbyc