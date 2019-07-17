Agrahyah Technologies raises $1 mn in pre-series A funding

Agrahyah Technologies, a Mumbai-based software firm, has raised $1 million in a pre-Series A round from undisclosed investors to fuel its growth and expansion plans.

The company has on-boarded Ashutosh Ghanekar of ANG Capital as investment banker for further funding rounds in the immediate near future, it said in a statement.

“Our strategy remains to create high-quality original content in audio and text and to use technology to deliver it seamlessly. We are fortunate to have found like-minded partners in our investors, who are not just funding our growth, but are helping create an entirely new category in the Indian internet space and giving us a great opportunity to lead it,” Sreeraman Thiagarajan, co-founder at Agrahyah Technologies, said.

The funding comes at a time when the company is also diversifying into English podcasts through a soon-to-be-launched product named HFTcafe.com.