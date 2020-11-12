AGS Transact Tech, Utimaco ink deal to provide cyber-defense tech for digital payments

Mumbai-based AGS Transact Technologies Ltd (AGSTTL) and Utimaco have entered into a partnership to provide cyber-defense technology for digital payments to organisations in India & South East Asia.

Under this partnership, the companies will offer crypto-key security solutions to organisations across sectors, the two companies said in a joint statement.

AGSTTL provides end-to-end cash and digital payment solutions and automation technology. Ultimaco is a Germany-based global provider of IT security solutions.

The partnership marks the foray of AGSTTL into cyber-security solutions which will be offered through both ‘hosted’ and ‘sale’ models, the statement added.

The companies said: “Financial services and insurance companies make particularly attractive targets for hackers and digital criminals of all types.

“...The recent corona pandemic has added new dynamics to protecting data and transactions. These transformations require innovative tactics and strategies for security.”

Ravi B Goyal, Chairman & Managing Director, AGSTTL, observed that in this digital age, protecting sensitive information remains one of the highest priorities of organisations across sectors.

“Evolving security threats require the use of sophisticated advanced security solutions to safeguard all transaction activities and data. We are excited to partner with Utimaco, a recognised leader in the cyber and crypto-security space worldwide,” Goyal said.