Ravikant Sabnavis has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of on-demand video streaming solutions company aha. He will succeed Ajit Thakur, who has been elevated to the company’s Board of Directors.

“Ajit has been with aha since the inception of the company. He built a good brand,” Allu Aravind, film producer and promoter of aha, said.

“We are elevating him to the Board of Directors. In his new role, he’ll continue to guide aha and focus on building newer initiatives, including aha Studio,” he said.

With over 30 years of experience, Sabnavis worked in companies like Star TV, Kingfisher Airlines, United Breweries, Heinz India, and ConAgra Foods, a statement said here on Monday.

The three-year-old OTT (over the top), which focuses on Telugu content, has recently forayed into Tamil.

Aha is owned by Arha Media & Broadcasting Private Limited, a joint venture by My Home Group and Allu Aravind (Geetha Arts).

