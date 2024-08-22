AHEAD, a US-based cloud, data and engineering solutions company, announced that it will increase its workforce in India to 750 employees in 2024 from the current 400.

The company, which started its operations in India by setting up a Gurugram facility, on Thursday opened its new office in Hyderabad. The 26,000-sq ft facility at the RMZ Nexity in the IT hub Hi-Tec City started its operations with 50 employees. “We will have 750 employees by the end of 2024,” Keith Odom, Senior Vice President of Infrastructure and Operations, AHEAD, said.

No plans for IPO

The company, with a revenue base of $4 billion, targets to cross the $6-billion mark by 2027. The company said it has no plans to go for an IPO in the near future. Globally, the privately-owned company employs 2,000 people. “The talent pool located in Hyderabad complements our existing talent base in North India, enabling AHEAD to better meet client needs, especially on larger services engagements,” Praveen Grover, Vice-President and Managing Director, AHEAD India, said.

Hyderabad’s expertise in storage, backup, networking and software development, coupled with its robust IT infrastructure and access to a highly skilled workforce, makes it an ideal location for AHEAD’s expansion, he said.