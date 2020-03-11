Ahead of Disney+ launch in India, Hotstar rebranded as Disney+Hotstar

Ahead of the launch of Disney+ in India through Hotstar, the media giant has officially rebranded the streaming service to Disney+Hotstar.

The standard black and yellow logo of Hotstar app have been replaced with the blue and white Disney colours on Android and iOS. The web platform for the streaming service now displays the logo “Disney+Hotsar” as well.

Disney had acquired Star India’s Hotstar in 2017 as part of its acquisition of Fox Studios which includes the entire Star India group.

Disney CEO Robert Iger during the company’s quarterly earnings call in February had announced that its subscription-based streaming service Disney Plus will be launched in India through the Hotstar app on March 29. The streaming service was first launched in the US back in November 2019.

Iger had also said that the company will rebrand the Hotstar app to ‘Disney Plus Hotstar’ at the earnings call.

Disney+ Hotstar platform

The rebranded Disney+ Hotstar platform brings a series of premium new content to the streaming service including Disney Marvel content such as Captain America: Civil War, Doctor Strange. It also includes Disney’s animated movies such as Atlantis: The Lost Empire, A Bug's Life, and TV shows like Timon & Pumbaa, Disney The Lion Guard, Mickey Mouse (Shorts), Tangled: The Series, etc.

Majority of the content is available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Hotstar VIP subscribers can get access to all the content in all languages except English. For English language content, users will require a Hotstar Premium membership.

The platform has also introduced new ‘Channels’ including Disney, Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, Super-Heroes, Action-Adventure, Mickey Mouse & Friends, Princesses, Disney Junior, and Animals & Nature, Gadgets 360 reported.

All Disney+ originals will be available on Disney+ Hotstar post its launch, the report said.

Disney Plus has over 28.6 million paid subscribers after its debut in the US on November 12, 2019, Iger had said at the earnings call.

The platform will also be rolled out to users in the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria and Switzerland on March 24.