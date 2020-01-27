AI app to ‘Mirrorsize’ apparel

Miko 2 and robots like it want to be friends
It was almost ten years ago when Sherry Turkle warned that the world was headed for a place where humans would ...
US-based tech start-up, Mirrorsize that provides body measurement and apparel size recommendation solutions is planning to scale-up operations and go for its first round of fund-raising, post March this year.
The company offers artificial intelligence or AI-enabled device agnostic body scanning so that users get “precise body measurements” on tablet PCs and smartphones. It can be accessed via app (on both iOS and Android) or the website by individual users. It also operates on a licensing model with brands and apparel companies.
Offerings are expected to help boost online sales across brands and e-tailers, reduce returns and help the made-to-measure industry. In fact, fitness focused tech companies are also exploring usage of its solutions.
According to Arup Chakraborty, Founder and CEO, Mirrorsize is eyeing a fund raise of $5 million towards the second half of this year. Funds will be used mainly to ramp up global presence that includes marketing activities, and focus on research and development.
“We are planning our first fund-raising later this year. We hope to raise around $5 million. By June-August, we should be able to get the money. Funds will go towards building the marketing team and focussing on global markets,” he told BusinessLine.
Chakraborty says he has already received acquisition offers. But these “term sheets” have been declined. The intent is to scale up operations. It has recently filed for patents and is working on strengthening its advisory board.
According to him, Mirrorsize has already initiated discussions with different brands both in India and abroad — like Calvin Klien and Tommy Hilfiger — for licensing pacts. At present, 96 brands are already on-board.
Different e-commerce marketplaces have shown interest, while some designers are also in discussion for using Mirrosize’s technology for their made-to-measure or customised clothing. Currently, licensing pacts form the only source of revenue for the start-up.
This apart, the company is also exploring an alternative revenue model where it earns a certain percentage on the savings that tailors and brands make following reduction in returns (from online sales). “We are exploring different revenue models,” he said, adding that getting “one large brand” would help Mirrorsize “turn profitable”.
Typically, it is being said, nearly 30 per cent online users drop out before an online purchase because of size and fit issues. Of those who purchase, returns (because of size) range between 25 and 40 per cent.
It was almost ten years ago when Sherry Turkle warned that the world was headed for a place where humans would ...
Himachal Pradesh is innovating with community sanitary complexes across districts
An initiative to build groundwater reserves has turned farmers’ fortunes in Raigad district
To empower rural women and provide them employment, a new group enterprise model has taken shape in Bilaspur, ...
In the Budget this year, besides the fisc ratio, pay attention to the critical factors that help understate ...
Last Friday, the Indian currency (INR) ended the session at 71.33 versus previous week’s close of 71.08, ...
Sharp rise in slippages, steep divergence and weak core performance are a cause for worry
It was business as usual for life insurance companies in the latest December quarter.Continued focus on ...
Celebrate BLink’s sixth birthday with this special anniversary issue; exclusive short stories and poems by ...
A time to kill, and a time to heal, a time to break down, and a time to build up– Ecclesiastes, Ch 3, verse ...
With the shrill callof mom’sHawkins Classicfive litre pressure cooker,the aroma of muttoncooked in a coarse ...
In the 1920s, the Shillong-Sohra road was merely a dirt track used by horse carts and people travelling on ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...