AI comes of age; consumers prefer to talk to machines than humans: Pega survey

Artificial intelligence has come of age. Customers in the country seem to prefer to get responses from a machine than interacting with humans. The reason, according to a survey, answers given by an AI-system is backed with voluminous data that it crunches to deliver right responses.

A study commissioned by Pegasystems, a Nasdaq-listed digital transformation solutions company, has found that 60 per cent of people in the country are more likely to tell the truth to an AI system or chatbot as compared to a human,” Suman Reddy, Managing Director of Pega India, told BusinessLine.

This could be because engaging with a neutral bot would ease people’s concerns about the embarrassment of saying the wrong thing or creating a misunderstanding given the huge variety of cultures, subcultures, and myriad of beliefs across the country.

The survey finds that about 78 per cent said they were comfortable interacting with AI for business-related queries.

“Eighty-four per cent of respondents agree AI has the potential to provide better customer experiences, improve brand reputation, and increase customer loyalty.”

The preference to AI could also because of the factor called ‘empathy’ that allows firms to interact with customers one-to-one and provide personalised offers and services.

Pandemic accelerated global firms to adopt AI tech

Indian consumers

Conducted by research firm Savanta, the study surveyed over 1,000 consumers in the country to find their about AI as it relates to morality, ethical behaviour, and empathy. About 74 per cent of the respondents are millennials and GenX.

“The study found that Indian consumers generally trust new technologies like AI if they see the potential to improve their productivity and make things simpler,” he said.

“But at the same time, respondents still worry about the ethics behind AI and the potential for it to act with bias,” he said.

Deep tech adoption to drive reskilling

“It’s important for organisations to understand their customers’ perceptions, knowledge gaps, and preferences of AI to optimally implement it,” he said.

The survey felt that organisations must ensure they implement AI responsibly or risk losing this hard-earned loyalty.