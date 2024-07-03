Artificial Intelligence (AI) has added speed to the already dynamic entrepreneurial ecosystem in India, and its concrete use cases are emerging in areas like agriculture, healthcare, and education, a top official at OpenAI said here on Wednesday.

“India’s AI Mission is a shining example for not just the Global South but for the entire world of an end-to-end public investment in generative AI,” Srinivas Narayanan, Vice President, OpenAI, said here on Wednesday at the inaugural session of the ‘Global India AI Summit 2024’.

The ChatGPT maker OpenAI is also committed to supporting India’s AI mission’s application development initiative to ensure that Indian developers can build on its models and deliver social benefit at scale, he said, adding that the company was keeping India in mind in whatever important decisions it was making.

“We really look forward to continuing our conversation with the Ministry (Electronics and IT) and gauging where we might be able to add the most value,” Narayanan said.

He said OpenAI has learned a lot about India and added that the company has reduced costs, following feedback from developers, and worked on improving language support on all of its models.

“We want to maximise the benefits while reducing harm, and to do this work, we have a great opportunity to build new institutions that... establish international order and cooperation much like how the world came together in the last century in many areas like finance, health, and the environment,” he said.

Meanwhile, NVIDIA Executive Mohit Sewak said that India needs multimodal AI models that consider diverse Indian cultures and sensitivities, moving away from Western-centric models.

“India has around 23 official languages, but the Bharat that I am proud to represent speaks around 10,500 unique dialects across 123 unique languages. The largest model that I am aware of can deal with 100 languages,” he said, adding that Bharat speaks more comfortably than it could write and emphasising the need for large multilingual models (LMM).

“We are talking about tens of trillions of tokens of data across these languages if we want a real Indian LLM that can actually do the type of tasks that we expect it to do...We are now in an iterative cycle. We’re not talking about one foundation model for India, but a series of hierarchically more complex, more sophisticated foundation models for India,” he added.